RWL: Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P 500 Revenue E

111.83 USD 0.26 (0.23%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RWL exchange rate has changed by 0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 111.42 and at a high of 111.87.

Follow Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P 500 Revenue E dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
111.42 111.87
Year Range
86.97 112.19
Previous Close
111.57
Open
111.62
Bid
111.83
Ask
112.13
Low
111.42
High
111.87
Volume
149
Daily Change
0.23%
Month Change
1.35%
6 Months Change
14.73%
Year Change
14.58%
23 October, Thursday
12:30
USD
Initial Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Continuing Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Existing Home Sales
Act
4.06 M
Fcst
Prev
4.00 M
14:00
USD
Existing Home Sales m/m
Act
1.5%
Fcst
Prev
-0.2%
14:25
USD
Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
5-Year TIPS Auction
Act
1.182%
Fcst
Prev
1.650%