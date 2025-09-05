QuotesSections
RWK: Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Re

124.64 USD 0.37 (0.30%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RWK exchange rate has changed by -0.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 123.81 and at a high of 125.45.

Follow Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Re dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
123.81 125.45
Year Range
93.24 129.27
Previous Close
125.01
Open
124.94
Bid
124.64
Ask
124.94
Low
123.81
High
125.45
Volume
71
Daily Change
-0.30%
Month Change
0.18%
6 Months Change
16.26%
Year Change
8.58%
