- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
RTAC: Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I
RTAC exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.57 and at a high of 10.69.
Follow Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RTAC stock price today?
Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I stock is priced at 10.66 today. It trades within 10.57 - 10.69, yesterday's close was 10.66, and trading volume reached 157. The live price chart of RTAC shows these updates.
Does Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I stock pay dividends?
Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I is currently valued at 10.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -11.17% and USD. View the chart live to track RTAC movements.
How to buy RTAC stock?
You can buy Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I shares at the current price of 10.66. Orders are usually placed near 10.66 or 10.96, while 157 and 0.76% show market activity. Follow RTAC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RTAC stock?
Investing in Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I involves considering the yearly range 10.47 - 13.37 and current price 10.66. Many compare -0.37% and -10.04% before placing orders at 10.66 or 10.96. Explore the RTAC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I stock highest prices?
The highest price of Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I in the past year was 13.37. Within 10.47 - 13.37, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.66 helps spot resistance levels. Track Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I performance using the live chart.
What are Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I (RTAC) over the year was 10.47. Comparing it with the current 10.66 and 10.47 - 13.37 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RTAC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RTAC stock split?
Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.66, and -11.17% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.66
- Open
- 10.58
- Bid
- 10.66
- Ask
- 10.96
- Low
- 10.57
- High
- 10.69
- Volume
- 157
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -0.37%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.04%
- Year Change
- -11.17%
- Act
- 414
- Fcst
- Prev
- 413
- Act
- 548
- Fcst
- Prev
- 549
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev