QuotesSections
Currencies / RIGL
Back to US Stock Market

RIGL: Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc

34.98 USD 2.32 (6.22%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RIGL exchange rate has changed by -6.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.61 and at a high of 37.50.

Follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

RIGL News

Daily Range
34.61 37.50
Year Range
13.57 43.71
Previous Close
37.30
Open
37.12
Bid
34.98
Ask
35.28
Low
34.61
High
37.50
Volume
1.064 K
Daily Change
-6.22%
Month Change
-9.61%
6 Months Change
97.07%
Year Change
119.17%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%