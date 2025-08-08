Currencies / RIGL
RIGL: Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc
34.98 USD 2.32 (6.22%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RIGL exchange rate has changed by -6.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.61 and at a high of 37.50.
Follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
RIGL News
Daily Range
34.61 37.50
Year Range
13.57 43.71
- Previous Close
- 37.30
- Open
- 37.12
- Bid
- 34.98
- Ask
- 35.28
- Low
- 34.61
- High
- 37.50
- Volume
- 1.064 K
- Daily Change
- -6.22%
- Month Change
- -9.61%
- 6 Months Change
- 97.07%
- Year Change
- 119.17%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%