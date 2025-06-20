Currencies / RGC
RGC: Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited
14.31 USD 0.04 (0.28%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RGC exchange rate has changed by -0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.08 and at a high of 14.50.
Follow Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
RGC News
Daily Range
14.08 14.50
Year Range
3.53 950.00
- Previous Close
- 14.35
- Open
- 14.08
- Bid
- 14.31
- Ask
- 14.61
- Low
- 14.08
- High
- 14.50
- Volume
- 186
- Daily Change
- -0.28%
- Month Change
- 2.88%
- 6 Months Change
- -56.88%
- Year Change
- 159.71%
