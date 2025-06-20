Valute / RGC
RGC: Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited
15.64 USD 0.49 (3.23%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RGC ha avuto una variazione del 3.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.12 e ad un massimo di 15.79.
Segui le dinamiche di Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
RGC News
Intervallo Giornaliero
15.12 15.79
Intervallo Annuale
3.53 950.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 15.15
- Apertura
- 15.15
- Bid
- 15.64
- Ask
- 15.94
- Minimo
- 15.12
- Massimo
- 15.79
- Volume
- 421
- Variazione giornaliera
- 3.23%
- Variazione Mensile
- 12.44%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -52.88%
- Variazione Annuale
- 183.85%
21 settembre, domenica