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RFI: Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Inc
RFI exchange rate has changed by 1.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.49 and at a high of 11.63.
Follow Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RFI News
- A Hawkish Hold, A Steeper Curve
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Forgotten Asset
- The Fed’s Crude Dilemma
- The REIT Recovery Broadens Beyond Rates
- Disinflation Meets Escalation
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- The Truce Is Loose
- The REIT Strategy I Would Use To Retire Today
- Sparks From The Warsh Fed
- Testing The Truce
- Monthly Income Funds From Cohen & Steers (June Update)
- New Fed Regime, Same Hawkish Theme
- How We Would Invest $100,000 Today: Our Two Best Strategies, One Yields 7.75%
- REITs: Cheap, Unloved, And Finally Showing Life
- Peace Hopes Revive Rally
- RFI: A REIT CEF With An Attractive Discount (NYSE:RFI)
- Payrolls Reset The Fed Debate
- Ceasefire Holds, Rally Rolls
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Real Deal
- REITs Rip As Mega-Deals Hit
- Inflation Reignites, Yields Spike
- From Oil Shock To Earnings Pop
- REITs Excel, Earnings Swell, Fed Rebels
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RFI stock price today?
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Inc stock is priced at 11.60 today. It trades within 11.49 - 11.63, yesterday's close was 11.46, and trading volume reached 195. The live price chart of RFI shows these updates.
Does Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Inc stock pay dividends?
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Inc is currently valued at 11.60. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.33% and USD. View the chart live to track RFI movements.
How to buy RFI stock?
You can buy Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Inc shares at the current price of 11.60. Orders are usually placed near 11.60 or 11.90, while 195 and 0.96% show market activity. Follow RFI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RFI stock?
Investing in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 10.78 - 12.17 and current price 11.60. Many compare -0.51% and -3.33% before placing orders at 11.60 or 11.90. Explore the RFI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Inc in the past year was 12.17. Within 10.78 - 12.17, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.46 helps spot resistance levels. Track Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Inc (RFI) over the year was 10.78. Comparing it with the current 11.60 and 10.78 - 12.17 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RFI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RFI stock split?
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.46, and -3.33% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 11.46
- Open
- 11.49
- Bid
- 11.60
- Ask
- 11.90
- Low
- 11.49
- High
- 11.63
- Volume
- 195
- Daily Change
- 1.22%
- Month Change
- -0.51%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.33%
- Year Change
- -3.33%