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QPX: AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF
QPX exchange rate has changed by 1.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.59 and at a high of 49.59.
Follow AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
QPX News
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- ATFV: This Growth ETF Has Outperformed In The Past Year, But Can It Continue?
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QPX stock price today?
AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF stock is priced at 49.59 today. It trades within 49.59 - 49.59, yesterday's close was 49.09, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of QPX shows these updates.
Does AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF is currently valued at 49.59. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.91% and USD. View the chart live to track QPX movements.
How to buy QPX stock?
You can buy AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF shares at the current price of 49.59. Orders are usually placed near 49.59 or 49.89, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow QPX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QPX stock?
Investing in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 40.02 - 49.70 and current price 49.59. Many compare 3.12% and 9.25% before placing orders at 49.59 or 49.89. Explore the QPX price chart live with daily changes.
What are AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the past year was 49.70. Within 40.02 - 49.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.09 helps spot resistance levels. Track AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (QPX) over the year was 40.02. Comparing it with the current 49.59 and 40.02 - 49.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QPX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QPX stock split?
AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.09, and 23.91% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 49.09
- Open
- 49.59
- Bid
- 49.59
- Ask
- 49.89
- Low
- 49.59
- High
- 49.59
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 1.02%
- Month Change
- 3.12%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.25%
- Year Change
- 23.91%