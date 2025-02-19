QuotesSections
Currencies / PXF
PXF: Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

62.40 USD 0.13 (0.21%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PXF exchange rate has changed by -0.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 62.39 and at a high of 62.43.

Follow Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is PXF stock price today?

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock is priced at 62.40 today. It trades within 62.39 - 62.43, yesterday's close was 62.53, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of PXF shows these updates.

Does Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock pay dividends?

Does Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock pay dividends?

How to buy PXF stock?

How to buy PXF stock?

You can buy Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF shares at the current price of 62.40.

How to invest into PXF stock?

How to invest into PXF stock?

Investing in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF involves considering the yearly range 45.77 - 63.20 and current price 62.40.

What are Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the past year was 63.20. Within 45.77 - 63.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 62.53 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) over the year was 45.77. Comparing it with the current 62.40 and 45.77 - 63.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PXF moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PXF stock split?

When did PXF stock split?

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has gone through stock splits historically.

Daily Range
62.39 62.43
Year Range
45.77 63.20
Previous Close
62.53
Open
62.41
Bid
62.40
Ask
62.70
Low
62.39
High
62.43
Volume
8
Daily Change
-0.21%
Month Change
1.33%
6 Months Change
16.48%
Year Change
24.78%
31 October, Friday
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index y/y
Act
Fcst
2.7%
Prev
2.9%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.3%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index y/y
Act
Fcst
2.7%
Prev
2.7%
12:30
USD
Personal Spending m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Employment Cost Index q/q
Act
Fcst
0.9%
Prev
0.9%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
43.8
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
420
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
550
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev