Currencies / PVBC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PVBC: Provident Bancorp Inc
12.69 USD 0.06 (0.47%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PVBC exchange rate has changed by -0.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.66 and at a high of 12.75.
Follow Provident Bancorp Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PVBC News
- U.S. Bank Stocks Outperform In August With Widespread Rally
- 5 Regional Bank Stocks Exploding Higher - FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)
- NB Bancorp EVP evangelista buys $9,195 in stock
- Provident Bancorp Inc earnings beat by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- NB Bancorp And Provident Bancorp: This Marriage Offers Opportunity (NASDAQ:NBBK)
Daily Range
12.66 12.75
Year Range
9.49 13.02
- Previous Close
- 12.75
- Open
- 12.75
- Bid
- 12.69
- Ask
- 12.99
- Low
- 12.66
- High
- 12.75
- Volume
- 62
- Daily Change
- -0.47%
- Month Change
- -0.70%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.09%
- Year Change
- 17.50%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%