PMTW: Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust
PMTW exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.26 and at a high of 25.34.
Follow Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PMTW stock price today?
Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust stock is priced at 25.32 today. It trades within 0.00%, yesterday's close was 25.32, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of PMTW shows these updates.
Does Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust stock pay dividends?
Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust is currently valued at 25.32. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.61% and USD. View the chart live to track PMTW movements.
How to buy PMTW stock?
You can buy Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust shares at the current price of 25.32. Orders are usually placed near 25.32 or 25.62, while 15 and 0.16% show market activity. Follow PMTW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PMTW stock?
Investing in Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust involves considering the yearly range 24.78 - 25.79 and current price 25.32. Many compare 0.28% and 1.61% before placing orders at 25.32 or 25.62. Explore the PMTW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust stock highest prices?
The highest price of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust in the past year was 25.79. Within 24.78 - 25.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.32 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust performance using the live chart.
What are Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMTW) over the year was 24.78. Comparing it with the current 25.32 and 24.78 - 25.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PMTW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PMTW stock split?
Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.32, and 1.61% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.32
- Open
- 25.28
- Bid
- 25.32
- Ask
- 25.62
- Low
- 25.26
- High
- 25.34
- Volume
- 15
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.28%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.61%
- Year Change
- 1.61%
