ONMDW: OneMedNet Corp - Warrant

0.0449 USD 0.0072 (19.10%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ONMDW exchange rate has changed by 19.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0380 and at a high of 0.0450.

Follow OneMedNet Corp - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.0380 0.0450
Year Range
0.0140 0.0625
Previous Close
0.0377
Open
0.0380
Bid
0.0449
Ask
0.0479
Low
0.0380
High
0.0450
Volume
19
Daily Change
19.10%
Month Change
148.07%
6 Months Change
123.38%
Year Change
44.84%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev