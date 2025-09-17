QuotesSections
ONFOW
ONFOW: Onfolio Holdings Inc - Warrant

0.2000 USD 0.0345 (20.85%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ONFOW exchange rate has changed by 20.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.1520 and at a high of 0.2000.

Daily Range
0.1520 0.2000
Year Range
0.0895 0.3323
Previous Close
0.1655
Open
0.1520
Bid
0.2000
Ask
0.2030
Low
0.1520
High
0.2000
Volume
2
Daily Change
20.85%
Month Change
-4.03%
6 Months Change
12.80%
Year Change
5.26%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev