Currencies / NYMTM
NYMTM: New York Mortgage Trust Inc - 7.875% Series E Fixed-to-Floating
24.95 USD 0.17 (0.69%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NYMTM exchange rate has changed by 0.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.77 and at a high of 25.00.
Follow New York Mortgage Trust Inc - 7.875% Series E Fixed-to-Floating dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
NYMTM News
Daily Range
24.77 25.00
Year Range
22.50 25.39
- Previous Close
- 24.78
- Open
- 24.77
- Bid
- 24.95
- Ask
- 25.25
- Low
- 24.77
- High
- 25.00
- Volume
- 109
- Daily Change
- 0.69%
- Month Change
- 0.73%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.61%
- Year Change
- 4.09%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%