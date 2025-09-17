QuotesSections
NXPLW: NextPlat Corp - Warrants

0.0499 USD 0.0178 (55.45%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NXPLW exchange rate has changed by 55.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0499 and at a high of 0.0499.

Follow NextPlat Corp - Warrants dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.0499 0.0499
Year Range
0.0320 0.3540
Previous Close
0.0321
Open
0.0499
Bid
0.0499
Ask
0.0529
Low
0.0499
High
0.0499
Volume
1
Daily Change
55.45%
Month Change
-20.79%
6 Months Change
-70.10%
Year Change
-80.28%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev