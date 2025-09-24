QuotesSections
Currencies / NVAWW
Back to US Stock Market

NVAWW

8.9499 USD 1.4499 (19.33%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NVAWW exchange rate has changed by 19.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.8500 and at a high of 8.9999.

Follow dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
7.8500 8.9999
Year Range
1.1000 11.0000
Previous Close
7.5000
Open
7.9000
Bid
8.9499
Ask
8.9529
Low
7.8500
High
8.9999
Volume
30
Daily Change
19.33%
Month Change
59.82%
6 Months Change
124.31%
Year Change
517.23%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
New Home Sales
Act
0.800 M
Fcst
0.692 M
Prev
0.664 M
14:00
USD
New Home Sales m/m
Act
20.5%
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.607 M
Fcst
-2.631 M
Prev
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
0.177 M
Fcst
-0.329 M
Prev
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
5-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.724%