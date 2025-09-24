Currencies / NVAWW
NVAWW
8.9499 USD 1.4499 (19.33%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NVAWW exchange rate has changed by 19.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.8500 and at a high of 8.9999.
Follow dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
7.8500 8.9999
Year Range
1.1000 11.0000
- Previous Close
- 7.5000
- Open
- 7.9000
- Bid
- 8.9499
- Ask
- 8.9529
- Low
- 7.8500
- High
- 8.9999
- Volume
- 30
- Daily Change
- 19.33%
- Month Change
- 59.82%
- 6 Months Change
- 124.31%
- Year Change
- 517.23%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.800 M
- Fcst
- 0.692 M
- Prev
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- Act
- 20.5%
- Fcst
- 7.9%
- Prev
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- Act
- -0.607 M
- Fcst
- -2.631 M
- Prev
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- Act
- 0.177 M
- Fcst
- -0.329 M
- Prev
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.724%