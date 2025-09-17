QuotesSections
NUKKW: Nukkleus Inc - Warrants

0.1487 USD 0.0288 (24.02%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NUKKW exchange rate has changed by 24.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.1321 and at a high of 0.1657.

Follow Nukkleus Inc - Warrants dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.1321 0.1657
Year Range
0.0068 0.6400
Previous Close
0.1199
Open
0.1500
Bid
0.1487
Ask
0.1517
Low
0.1321
High
0.1657
Volume
193
Daily Change
24.02%
Month Change
14.65%
6 Months Change
85.41%
Year Change
925.52%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev