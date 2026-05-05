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NUBD: Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
NUBD exchange rate has changed by 0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.80 and at a high of 21.84.
Follow Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NUBD News
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- Do Bonds Still Serve As A Traditional Diversifier For Equities?
- Harder Questions: Neuberger CEO George Walker On Private Credit, AI, And Active Ownership
- May Market Digest
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NUBD stock price today?
Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock is priced at 21.82 today. It trades within 21.80 - 21.84, yesterday's close was 21.79, and trading volume reached 53. The live price chart of NUBD shows these updates.
Does Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF is currently valued at 21.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.49% and USD. View the chart live to track NUBD movements.
How to buy NUBD stock?
You can buy Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 21.82. Orders are usually placed near 21.82 or 22.12, while 53 and -0.09% show market activity. Follow NUBD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NUBD stock?
Investing in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.73 - 22.70 and current price 21.82. Many compare 0.37% and -3.24% before placing orders at 21.82 or 22.12. Explore the NUBD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the past year was 22.70. Within 21.73 - 22.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.79 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) over the year was 21.73. Comparing it with the current 21.82 and 21.73 - 22.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NUBD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NUBD stock split?
Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.79, and -1.49% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.79
- Open
- 21.84
- Bid
- 21.82
- Ask
- 22.12
- Low
- 21.80
- High
- 21.84
- Volume
- 53
- Daily Change
- 0.14%
- Month Change
- 0.37%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.24%
- Year Change
- -1.49%