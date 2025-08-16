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NTSX: WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund
NTSX exchange rate has changed by 0.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 60.24 and at a high of 60.54.
Follow WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NTSX News
- Beyond 60/40: Using Capital Efficiency To Unlock Diversified Drivers Of Returns
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- Bonds Are Starting To Serve As An Effective Hedge Again
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- Adding, Not Replacing: Managed Futures In The Age Of Efficient Capital
- Adding, Not Replacing: Broad Commodities In The Age Of Efficient Capital
- Large Caps - Big Opportunity
- Q1 2026 Dividend Check-In: Highest Quarterly Hike Percentage Since 2019
- Small Cap Momentum Moderates
- RLY: Tactical ETF Focusing On Natural Resources And Infrastructure
- Sentiment Sours On AI Substitution
- AOM: Multi-Asset ETF With Low Risk, But A Caveat (NYSEARCA:AOM)
- Equity Market Outlook Q1 2026: Macro Tailwinds Galore, But Mind The Risks
- NTSX ETF: Leveraged Balanced Equity And Treasury ETF, Strong Strategy And Thesis (NTSX)
- NTSI: Benefits And Risks Of A Leveraged 60/40 International Portfolio
- Benchmark Blind Spots: Detecting Hidden Risks In Disruptive Markets
- Capital Markets Outlook Q4 2025: Kicking The Can Down The Tightrope
- Equity Outlook: From Caution To Complacency?
- RPAR: Tactical ETF With A Very Long-Term Strategy (NYSEARCA:RPAR)
- CGBL: Multi-Asset ETF With A Good Start (NYSEARCA:CGBL)
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NTSX stock price today?
WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund stock is priced at 60.48 today. It trades within 60.24 - 60.54, yesterday's close was 60.09, and trading volume reached 70. The live price chart of NTSX shows these updates.
Does WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund stock pay dividends?
WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund is currently valued at 60.48. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.80% and USD. View the chart live to track NTSX movements.
How to buy NTSX stock?
You can buy WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund shares at the current price of 60.48. Orders are usually placed near 60.48 or 60.78, while 70 and 0.08% show market activity. Follow NTSX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NTSX stock?
Investing in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund involves considering the yearly range 50.48 - 60.93 and current price 60.48. Many compare 2.89% and 10.20% before placing orders at 60.48 or 60.78. Explore the NTSX price chart live with daily changes.
What are WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the past year was 60.93. Within 50.48 - 60.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 60.09 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund performance using the live chart.
What are WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) over the year was 50.48. Comparing it with the current 60.48 and 50.48 - 60.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NTSX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NTSX stock split?
WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 60.09, and 17.80% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 60.09
- Open
- 60.43
- Bid
- 60.48
- Ask
- 60.78
- Low
- 60.24
- High
- 60.54
- Volume
- 70
- Daily Change
- 0.65%
- Month Change
- 2.89%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.20%
- Year Change
- 17.80%