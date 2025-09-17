Currencies / NTRBW
NTRBW: Nutriband Inc - Warrant
1.9600 USD 0.4600 (30.67%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NTRBW exchange rate has changed by 30.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.6000 and at a high of 1.9600.
Follow Nutriband Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
1.6000 1.9600
Year Range
0.7500 5.1200
- Previous Close
- 1.5000
- Open
- 1.6000
- Bid
- 1.9600
- Ask
- 1.9630
- Low
- 1.6000
- High
- 1.9600
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- 30.67%
- Month Change
- 61.98%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.29%
- Year Change
- 96.00%
