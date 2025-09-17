QuotesSections
NTRBW: Nutriband Inc - Warrant

1.9600 USD 0.4600 (30.67%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NTRBW exchange rate has changed by 30.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.6000 and at a high of 1.9600.

Follow Nutriband Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
1.6000 1.9600
Year Range
0.7500 5.1200
Previous Close
1.5000
Open
1.6000
Bid
1.9600
Ask
1.9630
Low
1.6000
High
1.9600
Volume
8
Daily Change
30.67%
Month Change
61.98%
6 Months Change
13.29%
Year Change
96.00%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev