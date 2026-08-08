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NRES: Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF
NRES exchange rate has changed by 1.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.52 and at a high of 32.67.
Follow Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NRES stock price today?
Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF stock is priced at 32.55 today. It trades within 32.52 - 32.67, yesterday's close was 32.01, and trading volume reached 46. The live price chart of NRES shows these updates.
Does Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF stock pay dividends?
Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF is currently valued at 32.55. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.92% and USD. View the chart live to track NRES movements.
How to buy NRES stock?
You can buy Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF shares at the current price of 32.55. Orders are usually placed near 32.55 or 32.85, while 46 and -0.37% show market activity. Follow NRES updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NRES stock?
Investing in Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.77 - 35.57 and current price 32.55. Many compare 5.07% and 0.84% before placing orders at 32.55 or 32.85. Explore the NRES price chart live with daily changes.
What are Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF in the past year was 35.57. Within 25.77 - 35.57, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.01 helps spot resistance levels. Track Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NRES) over the year was 25.77. Comparing it with the current 32.55 and 25.77 - 35.57 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NRES moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NRES stock split?
Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.01, and 25.92% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.01
- Open
- 32.67
- Bid
- 32.55
- Ask
- 32.85
- Low
- 32.52
- High
- 32.67
- Volume
- 46
- Daily Change
- 1.69%
- Month Change
- 5.07%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.84%
- Year Change
- 25.92%