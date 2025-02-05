Currencies / NHTC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NHTC: Natural Health Trends Corp
4.51 USD 0.15 (3.22%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NHTC exchange rate has changed by -3.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.50 and at a high of 4.71.
Follow Natural Health Trends Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NHTC News
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, Palantir, Coca-Cola, Kewaunee Scientific and Natural Health Trends
- Top Research Reports for NVIDIA, Palantir & Coca-Cola
- NHTC Stock Gains Despite Decline in Q2 Earnings, Gross Margin Down
- Earnings call transcript: Natural Health Trends posts Q2 2025 net income
- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
4.50 4.71
Year Range
4.02 6.79
- Previous Close
- 4.66
- Open
- 4.67
- Bid
- 4.51
- Ask
- 4.81
- Low
- 4.50
- High
- 4.71
- Volume
- 25
- Daily Change
- -3.22%
- Month Change
- 2.04%
- 6 Months Change
- -11.57%
- Year Change
- -24.33%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev