Currencies / NEE-PT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NEE-PT
45.2400 USD 0.3200 (0.70%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NEE-PT exchange rate has changed by -0.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.1250 and at a high of 45.3699.
Follow dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
45.1250 45.3699
Year Range
41.2300 49.1400
- Previous Close
- 45.5600
- Open
- 45.2000
- Bid
- 45.2400
- Ask
- 45.2430
- Low
- 45.1250
- High
- 45.3699
- Volume
- 28
- Daily Change
- -0.70%
- Month Change
- -0.64%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.02%
- Year Change
- -6.20%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%