Currencies / NEE-PT
NEE-PT

45.2400 USD 0.3200 (0.70%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NEE-PT exchange rate has changed by -0.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.1250 and at a high of 45.3699.

NEE-PT exchange rate has changed by -0.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.1250 and at a high of 45.3699.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
45.1250 45.3699
Year Range
41.2300 49.1400
Previous Close
45.5600
Open
45.2000
Bid
45.2400
Ask
45.2430
Low
45.1250
High
45.3699
Volume
28
Daily Change
-0.70%
Month Change
-0.64%
6 Months Change
0.02%
Year Change
-6.20%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%