MTEKW: Maris-Tech Ltd - Warrants

0.4399 USD 0.0700 (18.92%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MTEKW exchange rate has changed by 18.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.3500 and at a high of 0.4400.

Follow Maris-Tech Ltd - Warrants dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.3500 0.4400
Year Range
0.1001 1.8790
Previous Close
0.3699
Open
0.4400
Bid
0.4399
Ask
0.4429
Low
0.3500
High
0.4400
Volume
57
Daily Change
18.92%
Month Change
65.38%
6 Months Change
109.38%
Year Change
266.58%
