Currencies / MTEKW
MTEKW: Maris-Tech Ltd - Warrants
0.4399 USD 0.0700 (18.92%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MTEKW exchange rate has changed by 18.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.3500 and at a high of 0.4400.
Follow Maris-Tech Ltd - Warrants dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
0.3500 0.4400
Year Range
0.1001 1.8790
- Previous Close
- 0.3699
- Open
- 0.4400
- Bid
- 0.4399
- Ask
- 0.4429
- Low
- 0.3500
- High
- 0.4400
- Volume
- 57
- Daily Change
- 18.92%
- Month Change
- 65.38%
- 6 Months Change
- 109.38%
- Year Change
- 266.58%
