MPX: Marine Products Corporation
9.28 USD 0.19 (2.01%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MPX exchange rate has changed by -2.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.12 and at a high of 9.53.
Follow Marine Products Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
9.12 9.53
Year Range
7.49 10.32
- Previous Close
- 9.47
- Open
- 9.27
- Bid
- 9.28
- Ask
- 9.58
- Low
- 9.12
- High
- 9.53
- Volume
- 111
- Daily Change
- -2.01%
- Month Change
- 8.03%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.54%
- Year Change
- -3.33%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%