MOBBW
MOBBW: Mobilicom Limited - Warrants

2.7000 USD 0.0100 (0.37%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MOBBW exchange rate has changed by 0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.4901 and at a high of 2.7000.

Follow Mobilicom Limited - Warrants dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
2.4901 2.7000
Year Range
0.1300 2.9000
Previous Close
2.6900
Open
2.5072
Bid
2.7000
Ask
2.7030
Low
2.4901
High
2.7000
Volume
12
Daily Change
0.37%
Month Change
56.98%
6 Months Change
729.24%
Year Change
1587.50%
