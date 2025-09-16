Currencies / MOBBW
MOBBW: Mobilicom Limited - Warrants
2.7000 USD 0.0100 (0.37%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MOBBW exchange rate has changed by 0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.4901 and at a high of 2.7000.
Follow Mobilicom Limited - Warrants dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
2.4901 2.7000
Year Range
0.1300 2.9000
- Previous Close
- 2.6900
- Open
- 2.5072
- Bid
- 2.7000
- Ask
- 2.7030
- Low
- 2.4901
- High
- 2.7000
- Volume
- 12
- Daily Change
- 0.37%
- Month Change
- 56.98%
- 6 Months Change
- 729.24%
- Year Change
- 1587.50%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%