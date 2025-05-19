Currencies / MOB
MOB: Mobilicom Limited - American Depositary Shares
7.17 USD 0.23 (3.11%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MOB exchange rate has changed by -3.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.87 and at a high of 7.40.
Follow Mobilicom Limited - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MOB News
- Mobilicom stock initiated with Buy rating at Litchfield Hills on drone tech potential
- Mobilicom stock rises after launching integrated drone product with ARK Electronics
- Mobilicom stock jumps after securing $1.4 million in drone orders
- Mobilicom appoints Jacqueline Bloom to board and committee roles
- Mobilicom Provides First Quarter 2025 Update and Financial Highlights
Daily Range
6.87 7.40
Year Range
1.03 7.80
- Previous Close
- 7.40
- Open
- 7.15
- Bid
- 7.17
- Ask
- 7.47
- Low
- 6.87
- High
- 7.40
- Volume
- 282
- Daily Change
- -3.11%
- Month Change
- 34.27%
- 6 Months Change
- 316.86%
- Year Change
- 545.95%
