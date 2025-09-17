QuotesSections
Currencies / MNTSW
MNTSW: Momentus Inc - Warrant

0.0223 USD 0.0032 (12.55%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MNTSW exchange rate has changed by -12.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0198 and at a high of 0.0254.

Follow Momentus Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.0198 0.0254
Year Range
0.0061 0.1936
Previous Close
0.0255
Open
0.0228
Bid
0.0223
Ask
0.0253
Low
0.0198
High
0.0254
Volume
40
Daily Change
-12.55%
Month Change
-23.89%
6 Months Change
30.41%
Year Change
162.35%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev