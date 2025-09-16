QuotesSections
MNTN: Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation Class A

20.19 USD 0.35 (1.76%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MNTN exchange rate has changed by 1.76% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.49 and at a high of 20.46.

Follow Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
19.49 20.46
Year Range
18.25 32.49
Previous Close
19.84
Open
19.80
Bid
20.19
Ask
20.49
Low
19.49
High
20.46
Volume
835
Daily Change
1.76%
Month Change
-0.59%
6 Months Change
-3.86%
Year Change
-3.86%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%