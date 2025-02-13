Currencies / LSAK
LSAK: Lesaka Technologies Inc
4.30 USD 0.11 (2.49%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LSAK exchange rate has changed by -2.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.21 and at a high of 4.51.
Follow Lesaka Technologies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LSAK News
- Lesaka Earnings: Stock Price Could Release Once Company Reaches Consolidation Phase (LSAK)
- Lesaka Earnings Double on Acquisitions
- Lesaka Technologies, Inc. 2025 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:LSAK)
- Earnings call transcript: Lesaka Technologies Q4 2025 sees strong revenue growth
- Lesaka Technologies (LSAK) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Lesaka EBITDA Jumps 61% in Fiscal Q4
- Lesaka Tech earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Lesaka Stock: The Latest Results And Guidance Reiterate The Bull Case (NASDAQ:LSAK)
Daily Range
4.21 4.51
Year Range
3.40 5.60
- Previous Close
- 4.41
- Open
- 4.37
- Bid
- 4.30
- Ask
- 4.60
- Low
- 4.21
- High
- 4.51
- Volume
- 72
- Daily Change
- -2.49%
- Month Change
- -9.47%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.97%
- Year Change
- -14.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%