Valute / LSAK
LSAK: Lesaka Technologies Inc
4.09 USD 0.09 (2.15%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LSAK ha avuto una variazione del -2.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.09 e ad un massimo di 4.53.
Segui le dinamiche di Lesaka Technologies Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.09 4.53
Intervallo Annuale
3.40 5.60
- Chiusura Precedente
- 4.18
- Apertura
- 4.17
- Bid
- 4.09
- Ask
- 4.39
- Minimo
- 4.09
- Massimo
- 4.53
- Volume
- 167
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.15%
- Variazione Mensile
- -13.89%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -15.32%
- Variazione Annuale
- -18.20%
21 settembre, domenica