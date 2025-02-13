QuotazioniSezioni
LSAK: Lesaka Technologies Inc

4.09 USD 0.09 (2.15%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LSAK ha avuto una variazione del -2.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.09 e ad un massimo di 4.53.

Segui le dinamiche di Lesaka Technologies Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
4.09 4.53
Intervallo Annuale
3.40 5.60
Chiusura Precedente
4.18
Apertura
4.17
Bid
4.09
Ask
4.39
Minimo
4.09
Massimo
4.53
Volume
167
Variazione giornaliera
-2.15%
Variazione Mensile
-13.89%
Variazione Semestrale
-15.32%
Variazione Annuale
-18.20%
