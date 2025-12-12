- Overview
LOKV: Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V
LOKV exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.25 and at a high of 10.30.
Follow Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LOKV stock price today?
Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V stock is priced at 10.25 today. It trades within 10.25 - 10.30, yesterday's close was 10.25, and trading volume reached 22. The live price chart of LOKV shows these updates.
Does Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V stock pay dividends?
Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V is currently valued at 10.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.49% and USD. View the chart live to track LOKV movements.
How to buy LOKV stock?
You can buy Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V shares at the current price of 10.25. Orders are usually placed near 10.25 or 10.55, while 22 and -0.49% show market activity. Follow LOKV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LOKV stock?
Investing in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V involves considering the yearly range 9.88 - 11.46 and current price 10.25. Many compare 0.00% and -4.38% before placing orders at 10.25 or 10.55. Explore the LOKV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V stock highest prices?
The highest price of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V in the past year was 11.46. Within 9.88 - 11.46, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V performance using the live chart.
What are Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V (LOKV) over the year was 9.88. Comparing it with the current 10.25 and 9.88 - 11.46 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LOKV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LOKV stock split?
Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.25, and 1.49% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.25
- Open
- 10.30
- Bid
- 10.25
- Ask
- 10.55
- Low
- 10.25
- High
- 10.30
- Volume
- 22
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.38%
- Year Change
- 1.49%
