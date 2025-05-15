Currencies / LEO
LEO: BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Inc
6.23 USD 0.04 (0.65%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LEO exchange rate has changed by 0.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.18 and at a high of 6.23.
Follow BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
LEO News
- Lion copper & gold director Naugle buys $3900 in shares
- Lion copper & gold sees Alford Tony L acquire $25,705 in shares
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, August 2025 (Stanford Chemist)
- BNY Mellon Global Fixed Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- BNY Mellon Core Plus Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- The Space Economy Is Lifting Off – And These Undervalued Stocks Are Riding Shotgun
- BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions
- Lion Copper and Gold Corp. to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference on May 22nd
Daily Range
6.18 6.23
Year Range
5.55 6.61
- Previous Close
- 6.19
- Open
- 6.20
- Bid
- 6.23
- Ask
- 6.53
- Low
- 6.18
- High
- 6.23
- Volume
- 212
- Daily Change
- 0.65%
- Month Change
- 5.24%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.47%
- Year Change
- -4.89%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev