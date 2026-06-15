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LEGR: First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF
LEGR exchange rate has changed by 0.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 66.37 and at a high of 66.59.
Follow First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LEGR News
- Markets Rebound After Fed-Induced Rout
- AI Capex Hits A Tipping Point As Investors Demand More Corporate Discipline
- Retail Stays Bullish On Hyperscalers Ahead Of Earnings
- Above The Noise: Look Beyond AI Pullback
- Earnings, Earnings, Earnings Are What Matter Most
- Why Market Momentum May Tell What’s Next For The AI Trade
- Q3 2026 Equity Perspectives - Navigating Hype, Concentration, And Hidden Risk
- Tech Staying In Neutral
- This Week's Market Wrap: AI Shakeup, Earnings, And Renewed Oil Shock
- Correlated Market Psychology: PMI And Retail Money Funds
- Equity Outlook Q3 2026: Broadening Earnings Growth Meets Elevated Volatility
- Know What You Own: Joe Amato On AI Rally, Mega-Cap IPOs, And Hidden Risk In Passive
- Markets Appear To Be Shaking Off Mideast Conflict
- Why Tech Investors Are Reevaluating AI Investments
- Jim Bianco On The 'AI Economy,' Inflation And What's Next
- Equity Outlook: AI Enthusiasm Leaves Little Margin For Error
- Case For A Healthy Market Rotation Vs. A Tech Bubble
- The Strait Is Open. What's Next For Markets?
- Thematic Equity Investing In A World Of Disruption And Realignment
- A Sturdier Foundation For Uncertain Markets
- Tech Rally Grounded In Fundamentals
- A Strategic Asset Allocation For The Next Decade
- Weekly Market Pulse: Markets Review
- Strong Earnings Key As Rates Stay High
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LEGR stock price today?
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock is priced at 66.59 today. It trades within 66.37 - 66.59, yesterday's close was 66.29, and trading volume reached 27. The live price chart of LEGR shows these updates.
Does First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF is currently valued at 66.59. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.82% and USD. View the chart live to track LEGR movements.
How to buy LEGR stock?
You can buy First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF shares at the current price of 66.59. Orders are usually placed near 66.59 or 66.89, while 27 and 0.27% show market activity. Follow LEGR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LEGR stock?
Investing in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF involves considering the yearly range 52.97 - 67.62 and current price 66.59. Many compare 1.43% and 10.56% before placing orders at 66.59 or 66.89. Explore the LEGR price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the past year was 67.62. Within 52.97 - 67.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 66.29 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) over the year was 52.97. Comparing it with the current 66.59 and 52.97 - 67.62 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LEGR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LEGR stock split?
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 66.29, and 23.82% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 66.29
- Open
- 66.41
- Bid
- 66.59
- Ask
- 66.89
- Low
- 66.37
- High
- 66.59
- Volume
- 27
- Daily Change
- 0.45%
- Month Change
- 1.43%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.56%
- Year Change
- 23.82%