- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
LCG: Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF
LCG exchange rate has changed by 1.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.77 and at a high of 32.77.
Follow Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LCG News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LCG stock price today?
Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF stock is priced at 32.77 today. It trades within 32.77 - 32.77, yesterday's close was 32.22, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of LCG shows these updates.
Does Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF is currently valued at 32.77. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.18% and USD. View the chart live to track LCG movements.
How to buy LCG stock?
You can buy Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF shares at the current price of 32.77. Orders are usually placed near 32.77 or 33.07, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow LCG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LCG stock?
Investing in Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.23 - 33.70 and current price 32.77. Many compare 0.64% and 14.34% before placing orders at 32.77 or 33.07. Explore the LCG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF in the past year was 33.70. Within 24.23 - 33.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF (LCG) over the year was 24.23. Comparing it with the current 32.77 and 24.23 - 33.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LCG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LCG stock split?
Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.22, and 15.18% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.22
- Open
- 32.77
- Bid
- 32.77
- Ask
- 33.07
- Low
- 32.77
- High
- 32.77
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 1.71%
- Month Change
- 0.64%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.34%
- Year Change
- 15.18%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 10.7
- Fcst
- -13.1
- Prev
- -8.7
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev