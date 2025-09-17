QuotesSections
KVACW: Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation - Warrant

0.0949 USD 0.0051 (5.10%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

KVACW exchange rate has changed by -5.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0728 and at a high of 0.1000.

Follow Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.0728 0.1000
Year Range
0.0266 0.1020
Previous Close
0.1000
Open
0.0900
Bid
0.0949
Ask
0.0979
Low
0.0728
High
0.1000
Volume
13
Daily Change
-5.10%
Month Change
43.35%
6 Months Change
137.25%
Year Change
90.18%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev