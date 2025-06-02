Currencies / KMPR
KMPR: Kemper Corporation
52.23 USD 0.32 (0.61%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KMPR exchange rate has changed by -0.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.88 and at a high of 52.58.
Follow Kemper Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
KMPR News
- Kemper announces $150 million accelerated share repurchase program
- EverQuote Trades Above 200-Day SMA: Time to Buy the Stock?
- Canida, Kemper director, buys $97k in KMPR stock
- Kemper stock rating cut by Raymond James amid auto market challenges
- Kemper Corp stock hits 52-week low at 46.45 USD
- This CACI International Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - Atkore (NYSE:ATKR), CACI International (NYSE:CACI)
- Citizens JMP lowers Kemper stock price target to $75 on commercial auto challenges
- Piper Sandler downgrades Kemper stock to Underweight on peak earnings concerns
- Kemper Corporation (KMPR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Kemper (KMPR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Kemper (KMPR) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Kemper Q2 2025 slides: 14.9% adjusted ROE amid rising auto market competition
- Kemper approves $500 million share repurchase, declares dividend
- Oaktree Specialty Lending Q3 2025 slides: NAV stabilizes despite declining investment income
- Kemper (KMPR) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
- Should Value Investors Buy Kemper (KMPR) Stock?
- UMB Financial shares rise as Q2 earnings surpass estimates
- Kemper (KMPR) Could Be a Great Choice
- Commerce Bancshares beats Q2 expectations as net interest income hits record
- Are Investors Undervaluing Kemper (KMPR) Right Now?
- Commerce Bancshares to buy Florida peer FineMark in $585 million deal
- Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF Q1 2025 Commentary
- TD Cowen reiterates buy rating on Kemper stock, citing growth outlook
- UMB Financial’s CEO Mariner Kemper sells $550,999 in stock
Daily Range
51.88 52.58
Year Range
51.88 73.02
- Previous Close
- 52.55
- Open
- 52.58
- Bid
- 52.23
- Ask
- 52.53
- Low
- 51.88
- High
- 52.58
- Volume
- 1.051 K
- Daily Change
- -0.61%
- Month Change
- -2.12%
- 6 Months Change
- -21.81%
- Year Change
- -14.49%
