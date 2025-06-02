QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / KMPR
Tornare a Azioni

KMPR: Kemper Corporation

51.83 USD 1.00 (1.89%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio KMPR ha avuto una variazione del -1.89% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 51.72 e ad un massimo di 53.01.

Segui le dinamiche di Kemper Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

KMPR News

Intervallo Giornaliero
51.72 53.01
Intervallo Annuale
51.72 73.02
Chiusura Precedente
52.83
Apertura
52.82
Bid
51.83
Ask
52.13
Minimo
51.72
Massimo
53.01
Volume
3.051 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.89%
Variazione Mensile
-2.87%
Variazione Semestrale
-22.41%
Variazione Annuale
-15.14%
20 settembre, sabato