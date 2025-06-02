Valute / KMPR
KMPR: Kemper Corporation
51.83 USD 1.00 (1.89%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio KMPR ha avuto una variazione del -1.89% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 51.72 e ad un massimo di 53.01.
Segui le dinamiche di Kemper Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
KMPR News
- Kemper announces $150 million accelerated share repurchase program
- EverQuote Trades Above 200-Day SMA: Time to Buy the Stock?
- Canida, Kemper director, buys $97k in KMPR stock
- Kemper stock rating cut by Raymond James amid auto market challenges
- Kemper Corp stock hits 52-week low at 46.45 USD
- This CACI International Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - Atkore (NYSE:ATKR), CACI International (NYSE:CACI)
- Citizens JMP lowers Kemper stock price target to $75 on commercial auto challenges
- Piper Sandler downgrades Kemper stock to Underweight on peak earnings concerns
- Kemper Corporation (KMPR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Kemper (KMPR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Kemper (KMPR) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Kemper Q2 2025 slides: 14.9% adjusted ROE amid rising auto market competition
- Kemper approves $500 million share repurchase, declares dividend
- Oaktree Specialty Lending Q3 2025 slides: NAV stabilizes despite declining investment income
- Kemper (KMPR) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
- Should Value Investors Buy Kemper (KMPR) Stock?
- UMB Financial shares rise as Q2 earnings surpass estimates
- Kemper (KMPR) Could Be a Great Choice
- Commerce Bancshares beats Q2 expectations as net interest income hits record
- Are Investors Undervaluing Kemper (KMPR) Right Now?
- Commerce Bancshares to buy Florida peer FineMark in $585 million deal
- Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF Q1 2025 Commentary
- TD Cowen reiterates buy rating on Kemper stock, citing growth outlook
- UMB Financial’s CEO Mariner Kemper sells $550,999 in stock
Intervallo Giornaliero
51.72 53.01
Intervallo Annuale
51.72 73.02
- Chiusura Precedente
- 52.83
- Apertura
- 52.82
- Bid
- 51.83
- Ask
- 52.13
- Minimo
- 51.72
- Massimo
- 53.01
- Volume
- 3.051 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.89%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.87%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -22.41%
- Variazione Annuale
- -15.14%
20 settembre, sabato