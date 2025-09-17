QuotesSections
Currencies / KITTW
Back to US Stock Market

KITTW: Nauticus Robotics Inc - Warrant

0.0384 USD 0.0041 (9.65%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

KITTW exchange rate has changed by -9.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0383 and at a high of 0.0416.

Follow Nauticus Robotics Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
0.0383 0.0416
Year Range
0.0075 0.2681
Previous Close
0.0425
Open
0.0415
Bid
0.0384
Ask
0.0414
Low
0.0383
High
0.0416
Volume
24
Daily Change
-9.65%
Month Change
-51.39%
6 Months Change
-45.14%
Year Change
149.35%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev