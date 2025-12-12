- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
KCHV: Kochav Defense Acquisition Corp.
KCHV exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.13 and at a high of 10.13.
Follow Kochav Defense Acquisition Corp. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KCHV stock price today?
Kochav Defense Acquisition Corp. stock is priced at 10.13 today. It trades within 10.13 - 10.13, yesterday's close was 10.12, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of KCHV shows these updates.
Does Kochav Defense Acquisition Corp. stock pay dividends?
Kochav Defense Acquisition Corp. is currently valued at 10.13. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.30% and USD. View the chart live to track KCHV movements.
How to buy KCHV stock?
You can buy Kochav Defense Acquisition Corp. shares at the current price of 10.13. Orders are usually placed near 10.13 or 10.43, while 15 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow KCHV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KCHV stock?
Investing in Kochav Defense Acquisition Corp. involves considering the yearly range 9.93 - 10.18 and current price 10.13. Many compare -0.10% and 1.30% before placing orders at 10.13 or 10.43. Explore the KCHV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Kochav Defense Acquisition Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Kochav Defense Acquisition Corp. in the past year was 10.18. Within 9.93 - 10.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.12 helps spot resistance levels. Track Kochav Defense Acquisition Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are Kochav Defense Acquisition Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Kochav Defense Acquisition Corp. (KCHV) over the year was 9.93. Comparing it with the current 10.13 and 9.93 - 10.18 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KCHV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KCHV stock split?
Kochav Defense Acquisition Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.12, and 1.30% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.12
- Open
- 10.13
- Bid
- 10.13
- Ask
- 10.43
- Low
- 10.13
- High
- 10.13
- Volume
- 15
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- -0.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.30%
- Year Change
- 1.30%
- Act
- 414
- Fcst
- Prev
- 413
- Act
- 548
- Fcst
- Prev
- 549
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev