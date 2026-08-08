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JHLN: John Hancock Global Senior Loan ETF
JHLN exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.59 and at a high of 24.63.
Follow John Hancock Global Senior Loan ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JHLN stock price today?
John Hancock Global Senior Loan ETF stock is priced at 24.63 today. It trades within 24.59 - 24.63, yesterday's close was 24.59, and trading volume reached 23. The live price chart of JHLN shows these updates.
Does John Hancock Global Senior Loan ETF stock pay dividends?
John Hancock Global Senior Loan ETF is currently valued at 24.63. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.40% and USD. View the chart live to track JHLN movements.
How to buy JHLN stock?
You can buy John Hancock Global Senior Loan ETF shares at the current price of 24.63. Orders are usually placed near 24.63 or 24.93, while 23 and 0.16% show market activity. Follow JHLN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JHLN stock?
Investing in John Hancock Global Senior Loan ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.28 - 25.09 and current price 24.63. Many compare 0.82% and 0.41% before placing orders at 24.63 or 24.93. Explore the JHLN price chart live with daily changes.
What are John Hancock Global Senior Loan ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of John Hancock Global Senior Loan ETF in the past year was 25.09. Within 24.28 - 25.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.59 helps spot resistance levels. Track John Hancock Global Senior Loan ETF performance using the live chart.
What are John Hancock Global Senior Loan ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of John Hancock Global Senior Loan ETF (JHLN) over the year was 24.28. Comparing it with the current 24.63 and 24.28 - 25.09 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JHLN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JHLN stock split?
John Hancock Global Senior Loan ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.59, and -1.40% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.59
- Open
- 24.59
- Bid
- 24.63
- Ask
- 24.93
- Low
- 24.59
- High
- 24.63
- Volume
- 23
- Daily Change
- 0.16%
- Month Change
- 0.82%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.41%
- Year Change
- -1.40%