ISCF: iShares International Small?Cap Equity Factor ETF
ISCF exchange rate has changed by -0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.50 and at a high of 40.75.
Follow iShares International Small?Cap Equity Factor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ISCF News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ISCF stock price today?
iShares International Small?Cap Equity Factor ETF stock is priced at 40.73 today. It trades within 40.50 - 40.75, yesterday's close was 40.84, and trading volume reached 125. The live price chart of ISCF shows these updates.
Does iShares International Small?Cap Equity Factor ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares International Small?Cap Equity Factor ETF is currently valued at 40.73. Dividend policy depends on the company
How to buy ISCF stock?
You can buy iShares International Small?Cap Equity Factor ETF shares at the current price of 40.73.
How to invest into ISCF stock?
Investing in iShares International Small?Cap Equity Factor ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.91 - 41.68 and current price 40.73.
What are iShares International Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares International Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF in the past year was 41.68. Within 29.91 - 41.68, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.84 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares International Small?Cap Equity Factor ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares International Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares International Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF (ISCF) over the year was 29.91. Comparing it with the current 40.73 and 29.91 - 41.68 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ISCF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ISCF stock split?
iShares International Small?Cap Equity Factor ETF has gone through stock splits historically.
- Previous Close
- 40.84
- Open
- 40.60
- Bid
- 40.73
- Ask
- 41.03
- Low
- 40.50
- High
- 40.75
- Volume
- 125
- Daily Change
- -0.27%
- Month Change
- -0.85%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.96%
- Year Change
- 21.26%