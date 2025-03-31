Currencies / IRWD
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
IRWD: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc - Class A
1.30 USD 0.02 (1.56%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IRWD exchange rate has changed by 1.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.27 and at a high of 1.33.
Follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IRWD News
- Why American Eagle Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 23%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - C3.ai (NYSE:AI), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
- Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- IRWD Stock Rises as Q2 Earnings & Revenues Trump Estimates
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals appoints KPMG as new auditor, dismisses EY
- Harbor Mid Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:HAMVX)
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ chief commercial officer sells $1,486 in stock
- This General Motors Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday - General Motors (NYSE:GM), HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Plunges, FDA Wants Another Trial For Gastrointestinal Drug - Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)
- Crude Oil Moves Lower; M&T Bank Earnings Miss Views - Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD), MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock tumbles after FDA requires additional trial
- Nasdaq Surges 2%; Goldman Sachs Posts Upbeat Earnings - Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD), Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)
- The 1-Minute Market Report April 13, 2025
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Setting A Strong Foundation For A Return To Growth (NASDAQ:IRWD)
- The 1-Minute Market Report March 30, 2025
Daily Range
1.27 1.33
Year Range
0.53 5.13
- Previous Close
- 1.28
- Open
- 1.28
- Bid
- 1.30
- Ask
- 1.60
- Low
- 1.27
- High
- 1.33
- Volume
- 816
- Daily Change
- 1.56%
- Month Change
- -0.76%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.16%
- Year Change
- -68.45%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%