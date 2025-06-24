QuotesSections
Currencies / INCM
INCM: Franklin Templeton ETF Trust Franklin Income Focus ETF

27.79 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

INCM exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.76 and at a high of 27.90.

Follow Franklin Templeton ETF Trust Franklin Income Focus ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

What is INCM stock price today?

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust Franklin Income Focus ETF stock is priced at 27.79 today. It trades within 27.76 - 27.90, yesterday's close was 27.78, and trading volume reached 170. The live price chart of INCM shows these updates.

Does Franklin Templeton ETF Trust Franklin Income Focus ETF stock pay dividends?

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust Franklin Income Focus ETF is currently valued at 27.79. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.93% and USD. View the chart live to track INCM movements.

How to buy INCM stock?

You can buy Franklin Templeton ETF Trust Franklin Income Focus ETF shares at the current price of 27.79. Orders are usually placed near 27.79 or 28.09, while 170 and -0.18% show market activity. Follow INCM updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into INCM stock?

Investing in Franklin Templeton ETF Trust Franklin Income Focus ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.62 - 28.01 and current price 27.79. Many compare 0.00% and 6.39% before placing orders at 27.79 or 28.09. Explore the INCM price chart live with daily changes.

What are Franklin Templeton ETF Trust Franklin Income Focus ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Franklin Templeton ETF Trust Franklin Income Focus ETF in the past year was 28.01. Within 24.62 - 28.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin Templeton ETF Trust Franklin Income Focus ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Franklin Templeton ETF Trust Franklin Income Focus ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Franklin Templeton ETF Trust Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) over the year was 24.62. Comparing it with the current 27.79 and 24.62 - 28.01 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch INCM moves on the chart live for more details.

When did INCM stock split?

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust Franklin Income Focus ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.78, and 3.93% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
27.76 27.90
Year Range
24.62 28.01
Previous Close
27.78
Open
27.84
Bid
27.79
Ask
28.09
Low
27.76
High
27.90
Volume
170
Daily Change
0.04%
Month Change
0.00%
6 Months Change
6.39%
Year Change
3.93%
16 October, Thursday
00:00
ALL
IMF Meeting
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.7%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.7%
12:30
USD
PPI m/m
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Core PPI m/m
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index
Act
-12.8
Fcst
4.8
Prev
23.2
12:30
USD
Philadelphia Fed Employment
Act
4.6
Fcst
8.3
Prev
5.6
12:30
USD
Initial Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Continuing Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
Fed Governor Waller Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.0%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
Fcst
Prev
0.3%
14:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
16:00
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
3.524 M
Fcst
-2.689 M
Prev
3.715 M
16:00
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.703 M
Fcst
-0.276 M
Prev
-0.763 M