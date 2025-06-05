Currencies / IGC
IGC: IGC Pharma Inc
0.42 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IGC exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.42 and at a high of 0.44.
Follow IGC Pharma Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IGC News
- IGC Pharma earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- IGC Pharma, Inc. (IGC) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Hyperfine, Inc. (HYPR) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- IGC Pharma earnings matched, revenue fell short of estimates
- Earnings call transcript: IGC Pharma Q2 2025 sees strategic growth in Alzheimer’s research
- India Capital Growth Fund reports unanimous AGM approvals
Daily Range
0.42 0.44
Year Range
0.25 0.50
- Previous Close
- 0.42
- Open
- 0.42
- Bid
- 0.42
- Ask
- 0.72
- Low
- 0.42
- High
- 0.44
- Volume
- 192
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -6.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 44.83%
- Year Change
- 2.44%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev