IBTI: iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF
IBTI exchange rate has changed by 0.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.45 and at a high of 22.47.
Follow iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IBTI stock price today?
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock is priced at 22.46 today. It trades within 22.45 - 22.47, yesterday's close was 22.44, and trading volume reached 145. The live price chart of IBTI shows these updates.
Does iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF is currently valued at 22.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.95% and USD. View the chart live to track IBTI movements.
How to buy IBTI stock?
You can buy iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF shares at the current price of 22.46. Orders are usually placed near 22.46 or 22.76, while 145 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow IBTI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IBTI stock?
Investing in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.75 - 22.47 and current price 22.46. Many compare 0.45% and 0.36% before placing orders at 22.46 or 22.76. Explore the IBTI price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the past year was 22.47. Within 21.75 - 22.47, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.44 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) over the year was 21.75. Comparing it with the current 22.46 and 21.75 - 22.47 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IBTI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IBTI stock split?
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.44, and 1.95% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.44
- Open
- 22.46
- Bid
- 22.46
- Ask
- 22.76
- Low
- 22.45
- High
- 22.47
- Volume
- 145
- Daily Change
- 0.09%
- Month Change
- 0.45%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.36%
- Year Change
- 1.95%