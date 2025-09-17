QuotesSections
Currencies / HTOOW
Back to US Stock Market

HTOOW: Fusion Fuel Green PLC - Warrant

0.0231 USD 0.0001 (0.43%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HTOOW exchange rate has changed by 0.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0230 and at a high of 0.0276.

Follow Fusion Fuel Green PLC - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
0.0230 0.0276
Year Range
0.0047 0.1406
Previous Close
0.0230
Open
0.0230
Bid
0.0231
Ask
0.0261
Low
0.0230
High
0.0276
Volume
7
Daily Change
0.43%
Month Change
-4.15%
6 Months Change
196.15%
Year Change
-47.74%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev