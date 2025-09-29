- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
HSPTR: Horizon Space Acquisition II Corp.
HSPTR exchange rate has changed by -2.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.1501 and at a high of 0.1892.
Follow Horizon Space Acquisition II Corp. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HSPTR stock price today?
Horizon Space Acquisition II Corp. stock is priced at 0.1501 today. It trades within -2.53%, yesterday's close was 0.1540, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of HSPTR shows these updates.
Does Horizon Space Acquisition II Corp. stock pay dividends?
Horizon Space Acquisition II Corp. is currently valued at 0.1501. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -6.19% and USD. View the chart live to track HSPTR movements.
How to buy HSPTR stock?
You can buy Horizon Space Acquisition II Corp. shares at the current price of 0.1501. Orders are usually placed near 0.1501 or 0.1531, while 2 and -20.67% show market activity. Follow HSPTR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HSPTR stock?
Investing in Horizon Space Acquisition II Corp. involves considering the yearly range 0.1180 - 0.3278 and current price 0.1501. Many compare 0.07% and -42.78% before placing orders at 0.1501 or 0.1531. Explore the HSPTR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Horizon Space Acquisition II Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Horizon Space Acquisition II Corp. in the past year was 0.3278. Within 0.1180 - 0.3278, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.1540 helps spot resistance levels. Track Horizon Space Acquisition II Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are Horizon Space Acquisition II Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Horizon Space Acquisition II Corp. (HSPTR) over the year was 0.1180. Comparing it with the current 0.1501 and 0.1180 - 0.3278 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HSPTR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HSPTR stock split?
Horizon Space Acquisition II Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.1540, and -6.19% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.1540
- Open
- 0.1892
- Bid
- 0.1501
- Ask
- 0.1531
- Low
- 0.1501
- High
- 0.1892
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- -2.53%
- Month Change
- 0.07%
- 6 Months Change
- -42.78%
- Year Change
- -6.19%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.0%
- Fcst
- 2.0%
- Prev
- -0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev