HSPOW: Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp - Warrant

0.0378 USD 0.0054 (16.67%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HSPOW exchange rate has changed by 16.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0378 and at a high of 0.0378.

Follow Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.0378 0.0378
Year Range
0.0062 0.0650
Previous Close
0.0324
Open
0.0378
Bid
0.0378
Ask
0.0408
Low
0.0378
High
0.0378
Volume
1
Daily Change
16.67%
Month Change
7.08%
6 Months Change
62.93%
Year Change
60.85%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev