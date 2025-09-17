QuotesSections
Currencies / HOLOW
Back to US Stock Market

HOLOW: MicroCloud Hologram Inc - Warrant

0.1249 USD 0.0219 (21.26%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HOLOW exchange rate has changed by 21.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.1030 and at a high of 0.1250.

Follow MicroCloud Hologram Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
0.1030 0.1250
Year Range
0.0230 0.5775
Previous Close
0.1030
Open
0.1098
Bid
0.1249
Ask
0.1279
Low
0.1030
High
0.1250
Volume
36
Daily Change
21.26%
Month Change
4.26%
6 Months Change
-22.57%
Year Change
157.53%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev